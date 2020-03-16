Scholastic sets up free learn-from-home website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With schools across the country closed due to coronavirus, lots of parents are looking for ways to keep the kids engaged in learning.
Scholastic has set up a free “learn-from-home” website with four categories: pre-K and kindergarten, grades 1-2, grades 3-5, and grades 6 and up.
Each section is equipped with one week of content for students, and there are fifteen additional days on the way. You’ll find articles and stories, videos and learning challenges.
And field trips are included! Students can go on virtual field trips and even meet best-selling authors. The website provides up to three hours’ of content each day and can be completed on any device.
To check out the website, click here.
