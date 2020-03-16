Smaller congregation attends church amid coronavirus concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the wake of canceled religious services due to coronavirus concerns, some still headed to services Sunday.
Normally the parking lot at Christ Church for our Community is jam-packed. On Sunday, services were less crowded, but the people who went said they were blessed with health to have been there.
In the 20th anniversary of the Christ Church for our community congregation, there was a lot of singing and praising.
“We’re just a tight-knit family, so it’s only fitting for us to come out and celebrate the 20 years together,” church member, William Offutt, said.
It was a smaller congregation than normal. The church administration said they sent out emails to members advising them to stay home if they were at risk.
Offutt said not only did the notice help keep people safe but also reminded members to check on each other.
“We stay in touch with one another. We know what’s going on with one another, with our health, different conditions,” he said.
As a member who has faced adversity, Sean Jenkins believes the community will overcome whatever the coronavirus brings.
“I appreciate the support our church has always been giving us throughout the community,” he said.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended churches cancel services to protect at-risk people.
Many places of worship have made announcements to suspend services. However, the Archdiocese of Louisville has decided to stay open, but recommended those who feel sick to stay home or utilize online streaming options.
