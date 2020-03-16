UofL’s Walz warns Cards fans to start listening to officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I’m just hoping that everyone here in Louisville, around the country, will start listening to what’s being told,” UofL women’s head coach Jeff Walz said. “Try to get social distancing, stay home, if possible. If not it’s only going to get worse before it gets better and we have no one to blame but ourselves.”
Walz had planned to have a watch party on Monday night for the women’s NCAA selection show. His team was expected to be a #2 seed and to host games in the KFC Yum! Center later this week.
“We had just finished up practice on Thursday.," he said, "I had the opportunity get a little workout in and the next thing I know I come back and I’m getting it on my phone that the NCAA Tournament had been canceled. Most of the players had gone back to the dorm, their apartments, so I got all of them together, we sat in the office and we talked about it, and went through the fact that it was a shame. It’s terrible, it’s an awful way to end but at the same time I talked to them about the fact that we did get a chance to play 32 games. We went 28-4, had a remarkable season, finished the year ranked 6th in the country, so a lot of things to look at and be proud of.”
With the university putting a halt on all athletic activities, Walz is about to head to the classroom at home.
“You know we had some great games of UNO last night and then we’re actually in school work right now, so my wife’s got today and then I’ll hopefully help out some tomorrow with our home schooling. I told our kids there are no potty breaks or recess at the Walz house when Mr. Walz is their substitute teacher,” he said.
He’s taking the unexpected schedule change in stride.
“You have to try to enjoy the time you get with your family,” Walz said. “Like for me, we’re normally at the office right now watching game film and I’m going to get the opportunity to spend time with my children and my wife that I normally don’t get to do.”
