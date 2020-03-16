UofL’s Walz warns Cards fans to start listening to officials

“We had just finished up practice on Thursday.," he said, "I had the opportunity get a little workout in and the next thing I know I come back and I’m getting it on my phone that the NCAA Tournament had been canceled. Most of the players had gone back to the dorm, their apartments, so I got all of them together, we sat in the office and we talked about it, and went through the fact that it was a shame. It’s terrible, it’s an awful way to end but at the same time I talked to them about the fact that we did get a chance to play 32 games. We went 28-4, had a remarkable season, finished the year ranked 6th in the country, so a lot of things to look at and be proud of.”