18-year-old diagnosed with autism reported missing in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Oldham County police are asking for help to locate an 18-year-old who was reported missing.
Caleb Vonbusch, 18, was last seen leaving his Oldham County home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Vonbusch is described as bring 5’11’’ tall and weighing 155 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a light colored shirt with either a UK or UofL logo on the front.
Police said Vonbusch has been diagnosed with autism and does not have any of his required medication with him.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300 or Oldham County Central Dispatch at (502) 222-0111.
