Cincinnati-area stores, bars and restaurants green light alcohol deliveries

(WAVE) – Many people across the country are practicing social distancing in their houses and apartments, with some forced to cook their own meals more than ever before or ordering delivery.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to sit-down service to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In Ohio, similarly, bars and restaurants were ordered to close on Sunday to sit-down service. However, many businesses in and around Cincinnati are making sure thirsts are quenched by offering alcohol delivery services and carry-out options.
City Beat lists more than 20 businesses offering the services, with a note that there are surely more to do so soon.
Cheers!
