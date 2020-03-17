Clark County, Ind., confirms first coronavirus case

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County health officials on Tuesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus.
In a statement shared with media, the Clark County Health Department confirmed that the resident works at Humana in downtown Louisville. It is the second Humana employee diagnosed with the coronavirus. The first is a Louisville resident.
Neither patient’s identity has been released, but the News & Tribune reported the second patient is a woman in her late 50s who is currently in the ICU at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
“At this point COVID-19 aka Coronavirus has arrived in our communities,” Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said in a statement. “The theory of six degrees of separation comes to mind, which contends that, because we are all linked by chaings of acquaintance, you are just six introductions away from any other person on the planet. Our best defense continues to be social distancing.”
