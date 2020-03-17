Ford, GE employees concerned about factories remaining open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Why have some Louisville factories, with hundreds of employees inside their buildings, not closed?
That is what dozens of employees from Ford and General Electric called WAVE 3 News to find out.
WAVE 3 News agreed not to reveal their names of the several who shared their frustrations Tuesday.
"I'm a nervous wreck," one Ford employee said.
“I just don’t understand why we can’t be closed down,” a GE caller said.
“I would say just think about the factory workers, too,” another GE employee called in.
The employees are concerned in light of recommendations from President Donald Trump and the CDC to avoid being in groups of 10 or more people.
Tuesday, during Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily news conference, he said manufacturing facilities can remain open for now, as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines and are doing everything they can to minimize risk. But, he warned, if those guidelines are not being met, he will not hesitate to take more drastic measures.
At least five employees of either GE or Ford said social distancing is impossible.
“There’s a few areas where people work within arm’s distance,” one GE employee said.
"They're all up in each other's face," the other added.
Some callers expressed concerns after hearing about possible exposure among employees.
GE confirmed an employee was sent home after having contact with someone who was asked to self-quarantine.
“We did have an employee raise a concern regarding contact with someone who recently was asked to self-quarantine,” a GE spokesperson said. “The individual who was asked to self-quarantine was asked to do so after having been in contact with someone showing symptoms of coronavirus, but our employee was not in contact with the symptomatic person. As a precaution, the GE employee who has been in contact with the individual asked to quarantine has been sent home."
One employee, whose age would put her at a higher risk, said she’s angry some office workers did get to work from home.
"How come they are going to protect all these people when we're the ones making the product and making them money?" she asked.
Some Ford employees echoed that same concern. Three of them complained to WAVE 3 News about a lack of sanitizer. One person showed WAVE 3 News a picture of the inside of a restroom where there were no paper towels.
"It makes me feel like I'm expendable," the Ford employee said.
That employee is one of several United Auto Workers calling for the factory to shut down for at least two weeks.
“I don’t feel safe at my work environment because of this,” he said. “Especially now that my family members have underlying issues that this virus is attacking.”
GE also confirmed an employee died Monday, but said that person did not have coronavirus. The coroner’s office said the person had other medical issues and was not tested for coronavirus, adding that the company had not received any indication the person had any symptoms related to the virus.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.