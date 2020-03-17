FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain, thunderstorms this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There remains a shower chance this morning in Kentucky, but otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky is expected.
There could be a few peeks of sunshine later in the day, especially further north. Highs will top out in the 50s.
A partly to mostly cloudy sky lasts into tonight with lows in the low 40s.
A warm front lifts north through our area tomorrow with a breezy southerly wind shoving temperatures well into the 60s. The warm front brings rain and a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening hours.
Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, continue Wednesday night as temperatures struggle to fall into the low 60s.
Highs warm into the low 70s Thursday through Friday as we deal with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong.
