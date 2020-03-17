FORECAST: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Damaging winds & isolated tornado threat Wednesday afternoon and evening
- Additional rounds of storms and heavy rain Thursday into Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight as lows head back down into the 40s.
It’ll be chilly, but not outright cold for most. Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening thanks to a warm front moving through.
Damaging winds and an isolated threat cannot be ruled out with this, especially just south of Louisville. Highs will be in the 60s.
The strong to severe storm threat will diminish by midnight Wednesday, leaving us with drier weather for a brief time after.
Lows will be in the 60s. Additional thunderstorms are likely on Thursday, with some of those becoming strong at times. Highs will surge into the 70s in the afternoon.
After Friday morning the storm chance will subside, leaving us with a drier and cooler weekend.
