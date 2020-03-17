GE to ‘reduce’ operations amid coronavirus pandemic; Ford employees concerned about factories remaining open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not long after several employees shared their concerns about local factories remaining open, one of them announced it would slow production amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers from both GE and Ford shared their concerns with WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. WAVE 3 News agreed not to reveal the names of the several who shared their frustrations.
"I'm a nervous wreck," one Ford employee said.
“I just don’t understand why we can’t be closed down,” a GE caller said.
“I would say just think about the factory workers, too,” another GE employee called in.
But Tuesday evening, GE sent a statement to media, announcing in part:
"We are reducing production at many of our facilities and will focus on critical products our country needs. We provide important products and services to people across this country while Americans are spending more time at home.
The last normal operations for the following locations will be after second shift Thursday, March 19. Starting with first shift Friday, March 20 through Friday, April 3, we will reduce shifts or temporarily suspend operations ... "
The shifts that will be affected at the Louisville plant are:
+ AP1 - operating 1 washer line and 1 dryer line on day shift
+ AP3 - operating 1 line on day shift
+ AP4 - reduced operations to support ongoing manufacturing
+ AP5 - halting production
Tuesday, during Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily news conference, he said manufacturing facilities can remain open for now, as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines and are doing everything they can to minimize risk. But, he warned, if those guidelines are not being met, he will not hesitate to take more drastic measures.
Also Tuesday, GE confirmed an employee was sent home after having contact with someone who was asked to self-quarantine.
“We did have an employee raise a concern regarding contact with someone who recently was asked to self-quarantine,” a GE spokesperson said. “The individual who was asked to self-quarantine was asked to do so after having been in contact with someone showing symptoms of coronavirus, but our employee was not in contact with the symptomatic person. As a precaution, the GE employee who has been in contact with the individual asked to quarantine has been sent home."
Meanwhile, some Ford employees complained to WAVE 3 News about a lack of sanitizer. One person showed WAVE 3 News a picture of the inside of a restroom where there were no paper towels.
"It makes me feel like I'm expendable," the Ford employee said.
That employee is one of several United Auto Workers calling for the factory to shut down for at least two weeks.
“I don’t feel safe at my work environment because of this,” he said. “Especially now that my family members have underlying issues that this virus is attacking.”
GE also confirmed an employee died Monday, issuing the following statement:
On Monday, March 16, one of our employees in AP5 at Appliance Park passed away at home from a personal illness. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family. The coroner’s office has confirmed that this is not coronavirus related. Employee assistance resources have been made available to his co-workers. Out of respect for his family and per our company policy, we will not comment further.
As of Tuesday evening, no changes have been announced at Ford yet.
