Gyms, salons, theaters set to close in Kentucky as governor announces 2 new coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced that non-essential Kentucky businesses where groups of people gather in larger crowds, like gyms, salons, spas, concert venues and theaters, must shut down by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
Beshear made the announcement in a Tuesday press briefing where it was also revealed two more people in the commonwealth are confirmed to have the coronavirus.
The governor added that he and Kentucky health officials do not expect the coronavirus outbreak to impact the entire state.
This story will be updated.
