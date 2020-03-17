JCPS encouraging students to do the homework given to them to stay on track

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families across the country are adjusting to a new normal -- parents are working from home while children home school.
The goal is for JCPS students to go back to school after spring break, which would be April 6. But JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Monday there is a “strong possibility” that school could be out longer than that, and the district is preparing accordingly.
For many families, Tuesday brought day two of home schooling, and students are doing work their teachers provided for them on Friday. The work can help give them some structure on the days they are out of school.
“They have access to individual projects meaningful hands on activities that relate to their educational standards that they are being taught in the classroom,” JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said.
The district said the work students received Friday is optional right now and that’s because they are treating these two weeks off like snow days. Parents are encouraged to work on this with their kids.
JCPS is working to move to non-traditional instruction, also known as NTI, a program managed by the Kentucky Department of Education that allows schools to offer remote learning during closures without losing instructional days. For more information on NTI, click here.
