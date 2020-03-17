Jefferson County Clerk asks residents to avoid visiting office, offers options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Because of the need for social distancing, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is asking anyone who needs to conduct business there to do it online, over the phone, or by mail.
Jefferson County residents can renew their motor vehicle tags by clicking here by calling 502-569-3300, or by mail at P.O. Box 33033, Louisville, KY 40232. Transactions that cannot be made via one of these options are vehicle, boat and trailer transfers, both in-state and out-of-state; disabled placards; and duplicate titles. These can currently be done at one of the eight MV offices.
If residents need to access real estate records, they can do so by clicking here and then you’ll need to: Click on Legal Records > On-line Land Records for real estate records from 1984 forward. If you need to access records prior to 1984, you will have to visit the Deed Room in Metro Hall. Legal Records is also now offering e-recording to those who can use it rather than visiting the Deed Room.
If you need to update your voter registration, you may do so online. Click on Voter Info > Register to Vote. You can also download a voter registration card from the Secretary of State’s website. If you need to contact the Jefferson County Election Center Office, call 502-574-6100.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.