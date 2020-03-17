$1K tip left for server at Oriental Wok amid coronavirus outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A server at Oriental Wok received a $1,000 tip, the restaurant announced in an Instagram post.
“Your family and staff has always taken such great care of us through the years, we know it’s going to be a tough few months," the customer wrote on the bill.
The restaurant posted a copy of it to their Instagram account, describing this as “Another example of the generosity of our incredible guests.”
The Chinese food eatery has locations in Cincinnati and Fort Mitchell.
Restaurants and bars are closed in Ohio and Kentucky due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants are still allowed to serve meals through carry-out and delivery.
