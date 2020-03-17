March for Meals program distributes free food to seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday was the kickoff for the city’s new March for Meals program.
The program is designed to provide a week’s worth of frozen meals for those age 60 and older while the city responds to concerns over COVID-19.
Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until noon. The meals will be limited to one box per person and up to five frozen meals per week.
The drive-thru meal program moves to a different community center each weekday.
- Mondays – Shawnee Community Center (607 S. 37th St., 40212)
- Tuesdays – Beechmont Community Center (205 Wellington Avenue, 40214)
- Wednesdays – Sun Valley Community Center (6505 Bethany Lane, 40272)
- Wednesdays – East Government Center (200 Juneau Drive, 40243)
- Thursdays – Wilderness Road Senior Center (8111 Blue Lick Road, 40219)
- Fridays – Arthur S. Kling Center (219 W. Ormsby Ave., 40203)
Organizers say the idea is to keep seniors fed while keeping them away from crowded grocery stores.
For more information on Metro March for Meals, call (502) 574-5223.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.