Officer, suspects injured in crash following pursuit

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – An officer and two suspects were injured after a multi-county pursuit ended in a crash.
An officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for a registration violation when the suspects drove off at a high rate of speed and attempted to hit another officer head-on, according to Shepherdsville Police Department Major Michael O'Donnell.
The suspects drove west on KY 44 before going south on US 31W in Jefferson County. The chase came to an end in Hardin County on KY 361 after the suspects lost control and crashed into two police cruisers.
One officer was taken to an area hospital. O’Donnell said the officer’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The two suspects were taken to an area hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.
Once they are released from the hospital, O’Donnell said they will be booked into the Bullitt County Jail.
