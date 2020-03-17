Omni Hotel donates perishable food to those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville is doing it’s part to help local restaurant workers who are out of a job.
With the closure of restaurant dining rooms and bars, the Omni had a lot of extra food on hand.
They were prepared to feed several thousand people a day between banquets, the hotel’s two restaurants, and the Fall City Market.
The food won’t go to waste, instead it’s being donated to the LEE Initative.
The initiative was started by local chef Ed Lee’s effort to support free meals for displaced restaurant workers.
“We employ restaurant workers,” Omni Hotel spokeswoman Kerri Richardson told WAVE 3 News. “We understand the uncertainty of the times that we’re in right now so whatever we can do to support those hospitality workers even if they aren’t Omni employees, we want to do that.”
Tuesday, volunteers prepared meals that were picked up at Lee’s restaurant 610 Magnolia.
If you’d like to donate to the LEE Initiative click here.
