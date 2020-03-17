Planet Fitness is offering online at-home workouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re sticking close to home these days to avoid the coronavirus, you might be missing your workouts at the gym. One fitness chain has you covered.
Planet Fitness has started offering free, online, at-home workouts. The streaming started on Monday evening.
Anybody can do the workouts, even non-members. The workouts will be live-streamed every evening on the company’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET. If you can’t catch the workouts live, you can always watch them later.
No special equipment is needed to participate in the 20-minute class.
