Police investigating shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a shooting was reported in the Park Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 4:39 p.m. on a shooting in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue.
Officers arrived and found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. No word on the extent of that injury.
The victim was transported to University Hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.