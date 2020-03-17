Rainbow Blossom offers special shopping hours for most vulnerable shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Locally-owned natural food market Rainbow Blossom is implementing a new plan- for special shopping hours for those most vulnerable to the Coronavirus. Beginning Wednesday, the first hour stores are open, customers will be limited to seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
That allows them to shop with a little extra space- and the peace of mind that all carts and checkout lanes have been freshly sanitized.
Rainbow Blossom has locations in St Matthews, Middletown, Springhurst, the Highlands and New Albany.
