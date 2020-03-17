Reality of carry-out, delivery-only options at Louisville restaurants sinking in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – St. Patrick’s Day on Bardstown Road in Louisville is usually buzzing with people celebrating the holiday, but Tuesday, no one was sitting inside restaurants and bars; instead, there were employees preparing carry-out food in some incredibly clean kitchens.
Taco Luchador’s loyal customer Tom French spoke to WAVE 3 News as he bought a carry-out meal.
“I’m hungry and it’s delicious,” French said, “and you know, people are not going to be able to make it if everybody shuts down.”
However, operating his business with just carry-out is stressful for Taco Luchador’s owner, Rick Moir.
“It really is devastating from top to bottom," he said.
Moir owns Taco Luchador, Guaca Mole, Steak and Bourbon, Joe's Older than Dirt and a NuLu restaurant that was set to open soon. He said he is worried for Louisville's hospitality industry overall but is staying open to keep as many employees as he can.
"It's time for everybody to get creative and see different outlets where we can still serve people," he explained. "We're doing carry-out specials and we're going to do 10% off all carry-out and then 20% off all gift cards right now."
Just up Bardstown Road at Dundee Tavern, they too are doing what it takes to keep customers. Kids can eat free for curbside pick-up or carry-out.
Owner Alan Hincks told us, "It's an hour-to-hour and day-to-day situation, what we’re looking at."
Monday night, the tavern produced only half of its normal sales, but Hincks said that was surprisingly not bad for just carry-out orders. He said he'll do anything to keep his restaurant employees working and reminded the public they get paid differently than most workers.
"You rely on gratuity, and a lot of servers and bartenders you know, this is what they do," he stressed.
Attitudes like his are not lost in the Highlands. One thoughtful customer was spotted handing a Taco Luchador employee a $17 tip on a lunch order, and she passed the money over inside a sanitary wipe.
The employee, Chloe Mobley, smiled as she spoke to WAVE 3 News.
"She ran off before I could say thank you, so that was really sweet because restaurants are getting hit pretty hard especially people who work only for tips," she said.
To see which Louisville restaurants are offering carry-out and delivery options, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.