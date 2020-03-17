Red Cross asks for donations amid severe blood shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations as the non-profit suffers from what it has called a “severe blood shortage.”
According to the Red Cross, amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 27,000 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in more than 86,000 lost blood donations.
Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients in need.
The Red Cross has implemented new safety measures for blood drives and donation centers, including checking the temperature of staff and donors, providing hand sanitizer, spacing beds and disinfecting surfaces and equipment.
To donate blood, make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.
