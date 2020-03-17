Rolling Stones postpone North American Tour, including Louisville show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Rolling Stones have postponed their “No Filter” tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The statement on the band’s website states "AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of The Rolling Stones upcoming No Filter tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones 15-date No Filter summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9.
“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together and we’ll see you very soon.”
-Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie.
Ticket holders are advised to hold on to their original tickets and await further information.
The Stones were scheduled to perform at Cardinal Stadium on June 14.
