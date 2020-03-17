Teddy Bridgewater could replace Cam Newton as Carolina Panthers QB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL star quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is close to signing a $60 million contract with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.
NFL.com and ESPN.com, among others, are reporting that Bridgewater could sign a three-year deal to replace Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP who led the Panthers to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.
Bridgewater, a former first-round draft pick, started five games for the New Orleans Saints last year -- all wins -- and showed the league he was fully recovered from a knee injury before the 2016 season that many thought was going to end his career.
On the day that Tom Brady announced he would not be returning to New England next season, the Patriots were rumored to have had an interest in Bridgewater.
