Thunder Over Louisville moved to August as coronavirus fears wreak havoc on worldwide events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Thunder Over Louisville will be a summer event this year.
Sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that the airshow and fireworks show will take place on Aug. 15. Thunder is one of the anchor events of the annual Kentucky Derby Festival, all 70 events of which will be re-scheduled amid the global scramble to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Even the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, the world’s most famous horse race, was moved to Sept. 5.
More than 4,000 volunteers support the Kentucky Derby Festival, as well as more than 400 businesses, civic groups, sponsors and more.
WAVE 3 News spoke with KDF CEO Matt Gibson via Skype on Tuesday. He said organizers understand Derby season is key to the city’s economy.
“This town is going to need what we do more than ever when we come out on the other side of this thing,” he said. "Like our partners at Churchill Downs said, we’ll continue to monitor to make sure that the dates make sense.”
Gibson said he hopes wherever the events go, people will follow. If you’ve already bought a 2020 Pegasus Pin, hold on to it. Pins will still be used when the festival is held later this year.
This is the first time the Kentucky Derby Festival has been postponed.
