UofL cancels athletics for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

“This last week has been a difficult time for us all. I wanted to reach out to you directly as we navigate this unprecedented time for our nation as much as for Louisville Athletics, and truly thank you for your continued passion and support of the Louisville Cardinals. “As you know, due to the ever-evolving developments of COVID-19, the University of Louisville, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA, has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. “While this is an extremely tough time for the entire Louisville Athletics community, the health and safety of our student-athletes, fans, and staff is of the utmost importance. Plans could be altered at any time as more information becomes available in this very fluid and unprecedented matter. We are committed to open and continued communication with you, the lifeblood of our beloved program. “We are in this business because we are driven to see results. We are competitors at heart, but right now that’s impossible to do. Our focus right now needs to be on how we can console, motivate, and guide those around us – and to use this time to lay the critical groundwork for our next, best chapter. I am so proud of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans that call themselves Louisville Cardinals. “Our program is no stranger to adversity and rising to the next challenge is part of the Cardinals’ DNA. We will get through this together, and I believe our best days are ahead of us. “Until we meet again, wear your red with pride, communicate your passion for our program, and know we send the very best wishes for you and your family. Remember, in times of uncertainty, we rise as one.”