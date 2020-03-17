UofL cancels athletics for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – All athletic-related activities for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year have been canceled at the University of Louisville.
The university released a statement Tuesday stating the decision was made in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
Vince Tyra released the following letter to Card fans on Monday:
“This last week has been a difficult time for us all. I wanted to reach out to you directly as we navigate this unprecedented time for our nation as much as for Louisville Athletics, and truly thank you for your continued passion and support of the Louisville Cardinals. “As you know, due to the ever-evolving developments of COVID-19, the University of Louisville, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA, has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. “While this is an extremely tough time for the entire Louisville Athletics community, the health and safety of our student-athletes, fans, and staff is of the utmost importance. Plans could be altered at any time as more information becomes available in this very fluid and unprecedented matter. We are committed to open and continued communication with you, the lifeblood of our beloved program. “We are in this business because we are driven to see results. We are competitors at heart, but right now that’s impossible to do. Our focus right now needs to be on how we can console, motivate, and guide those around us – and to use this time to lay the critical groundwork for our next, best chapter. I am so proud of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans that call themselves Louisville Cardinals. “Our program is no stranger to adversity and rising to the next challenge is part of the Cardinals’ DNA. We will get through this together, and I believe our best days are ahead of us. “Until we meet again, wear your red with pride, communicate your passion for our program, and know we send the very best wishes for you and your family. Remember, in times of uncertainty, we rise as one.”
