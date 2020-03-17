UofL doctors answer coronavirus questions during virtual summit

By Nick Picht | March 17, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 7:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s Trager Institute is working to educate people about the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the institute hosted a virtual summit, discussing the coronavirus with an emphasized focus on issues that could arise for those in the high-risk category. That group includes people who are 60 years old or older and those with chronic diseases like respiratory conditions, heart disease and diabetes.

“Anybody that is immuno-compromised, which means your immune system is weakened," Trager Institute Medical Director Dr. Christian Furman said. “Older people do have a weakened immune system. And diabetes puts you at risk for a weakened immune system. So yeah, it’s better for you not to be around people but we do want you to got outside and get a breath of fresh air, but you can’t be around people within six feet”

Doctors also gave advice on several topics, including:

  • How best to protect oneself from getting the virus
  • What to do if you think you have the virus
  • How to prepare for quarantine
  • How to address the anxiety that may arise because of the pandemic
  • How to care for older adults who may be quarantined in nursing homes
  • How to combat loneliness during quarantine and social distancing
  • How to care for chronic illness during this pandemic
  • How to maintain your weight and physical activity
  • How to handle lost earnings
  • How to prevent coronavirus related scams

The next virtual session will be Tuesday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Click here for a link to the website.

To contact the Trager Institute, email tragerinstitue@louisville.edu or call (502) 588-4340.

