UofL doctors answer coronavirus questions during virtual summit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s Trager Institute is working to educate people about the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the institute hosted a virtual summit, discussing the coronavirus with an emphasized focus on issues that could arise for those in the high-risk category. That group includes people who are 60 years old or older and those with chronic diseases like respiratory conditions, heart disease and diabetes.
“Anybody that is immuno-compromised, which means your immune system is weakened," Trager Institute Medical Director Dr. Christian Furman said. “Older people do have a weakened immune system. And diabetes puts you at risk for a weakened immune system. So yeah, it’s better for you not to be around people but we do want you to got outside and get a breath of fresh air, but you can’t be around people within six feet”
Doctors also gave advice on several topics, including:
- How best to protect oneself from getting the virus
- What to do if you think you have the virus
- How to prepare for quarantine
- How to address the anxiety that may arise because of the pandemic
- How to care for older adults who may be quarantined in nursing homes
- How to combat loneliness during quarantine and social distancing
- How to care for chronic illness during this pandemic
- How to maintain your weight and physical activity
- How to handle lost earnings
- How to prevent coronavirus related scams
The next virtual session will be Tuesday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Click here for a link to the website.
To contact the Trager Institute, email tragerinstitue@louisville.edu or call (502) 588-4340.
