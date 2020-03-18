ALERT DAY: Stronger storm or two this evening, severe threat Thursday night

- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Small chance of a severe storm south of Louisville
- LATE THURSDAY NIGHT: Storms bring heavy rain, damaging wind, isolated tornado threat Heavy rainfall threat Thursday into early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms will continue through mid-evening with a small severe weather threat in Southern Kentucky, all of which will end by midnight. That small threat includes damaging winds and the outside chance of a tornado. Lows will be in the 60s as we dry out.
Most areas will start dry on Thursday, but thunderstorms will move through around midday, especially in Southern Indiana. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, hence our WAVE 3 News ALERT DAY. Highs will be in the 70s. There will be some dry time early to mid evening Thursday, but we’ll watch another round of strong to severe storms moving in from the west overnight as lows hover in the 60s.
Spring Begins at 11:49 PM Thursday!
Friday starts out with stronger thunderstorms moving through the morning with a potential second round of storms around midday if the cold front moves slower than expected. Highs will be in the 70s early in the day.
After Friday morning, the storm chances will subside, leaving us with a drier and cooler weekend.
