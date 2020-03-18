ALERT DAY: Warmth on Thursday, severe threat late Thursday night

- VERY LATE THURSDAY NIGHT: Storms bring heavy rain, damaging wind, isolated tornado threat Heavy rainfall threat Thursday into early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The storms have exited, leaving us with much drier weather overnight.
Expect temperatures to hover in the 60s as we head toward Thursday morning. Most areas will start dry on Thursday, but thunderstorms will move through around midday, especially in Southern Indiana. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, but the main severe weather risk arrives overnight. Highs will be in the 70s. There will be some dry time early to mid evening Thursday, but we’ll watch a round of strong to severe storms moving in from the west overnight as lows hover in the 60s. Damaging winds are possible.
Spring begins at 11:49 PM Thursday!
Friday starts out with stronger thunderstorms moving through during the early morning hours with a potential second round of storms around midday if the cold front moves slower than expected. Highs will be in the 70s early in the day.
The weekend looks cooler and drier with highs in the 40s and 50s.
