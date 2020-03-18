ALERT DAY: Warmth on Thursday, severe threat late Thursday night

Expect temperatures to hover in the 60s as we head toward Thursday morning. Most areas will start dry on Thursday, but thunderstorms will move through around midday, especially in Southern Indiana. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, but the main severe weather risk arrives overnight. Highs will be in the 70s. There will be some dry time early to mid evening Thursday, but we’ll watch a round of strong to severe storms moving in from the west overnight as lows hover in the 60s. Damaging winds are possible.