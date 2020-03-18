Baffert on Derby delay

“Horse racing is the only game in town right now and hopefully we stay open, you know, New York is staying open, Santa Anita, hopefully, I know everybody is fighting to stay open,” Baffert said. “So I’m just, there’s a lot of jobs at stake, a lot of people that depend on racing and I worry about them, but right now the Kentucky Derby is like, you know, just a horse race, another horse race, I know it’s an important one, but right now I think our industry and what’s going on in America, you know, you don’t want to see that. I hope they just get a grip on this problem, this coronavirus, it’s just freaking everybody out and I’m like everybody else.”