Barber gets ready to shut down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gyms, concert venues, theaters, spas and salons have been added to the list of no-goes in Kentucky.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The men Derby City Chop Shop never thought that on Wednesday morning they would be walking in for their last cut for awhile.
Derby City Chop Shop managers Joey Hodson and Brandon Amos stopped beard trims and shaves, nixed the waiting area and started a virtual waiting room earlier this week.
“You know we’re just like everybody else trying to be in this together,” Hodson said. “Trying to do the right thing and do what we can do at the same time.”
They still feel a weight of uncertainty with Kentucky’s restrictions and closures with the current and future of the coronavirus unknown.
“How long does it go on,” Amos said. “Everyone here has bills to pay I’m sure. A lot of us have kids and families.”
Customers don’t have faith in how long they can hold up on their own but said they are dedicated to helping protect others.
“A lot of people like to say ‘well I’m young and healthy’ well not everyone is young and healthy,” Evan Wilt, a college customer, said.
”People have improperly acquainted social responsibility of staying home with living with fear and that’s not at all what it is,” customer Chris Wissel said.
The shop and many others will miss moments attached to someone’s first haircuts, visits form senior homes and dusting a style of confidence for a job interview. However, they will comply and the chop shop hopes everyone follows the rules.
The owners said the best way to keep up with their hours and changes is to check their social media page.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.