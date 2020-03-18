Cards, Cats and Hoosiers all finish in the Top 20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL, UK and IU women all finished in the Top 20 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.
The poll was released five days after the NCAA Tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
UofL finished 28-4 and is ranked #6 in the nation.
“Just a wonderful group of young women that put everything out there on the court for us, practiced each and every day, and unfortunately their dreams were cut short but they also were able to look at the impact of what’s going on in the world and realize, the right thing was done,” Cards head coach Jeff Walz said.
The Cats finished #16 and the Hoosiers #20.
Here is the final poll with first place votes in parentheses:
1. South Carolina (26) 32-1 746 1
2. Oregon (4) 31-2 724 2
3. Baylor 28-2 676 3
4. Maryland 28-4 654 4
5. UConn 29-3 642 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 6
7. Stanford 27-6 560 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 8
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 505 9
10. UCLA 26-5 501 10
11. Northwestern 26-4 394 12
12. Arizona 24-7 385 13
13. Gonzaga 28-3 359 11
14. Oregon St. 23-9 321 14
15. DePaul 28-5 298 15
16. Kentucky 22-8 283 16
17. South Dakota 30-2 259 17
18. Texas A&M 22-8 246 19
19. Florida St. 24-8 239 18
20. Indiana 24-8 194 20
21. Iowa 23-7 174 21
22. Princeton 26-1 163 22
23. Missouri St. 26-4 121 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 97 24
25. Arizona St. 20-11 31 25
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise St. 2, Iowa St. 2, Duke 1, Cent Michigan 1.
