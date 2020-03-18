Cats finish #8, Cards #14 in final AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The NCAA Tournament was scheduled to tip off on Tuesday night with the first two First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. Instead Wednesday brought the release of the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season.
Kentucky finishes the season #8 in the nation, and UofL finishes #14.
Kansas received 63 of the 64 first place votes, with Gonzaga getting one vote.
Here is the final top 25:
1. Kansas (63) 28-3 1623 1
2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 1547 2
3. Dayton (1) 29-2 1505 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1381 4
5. Baylor 26-4 1337 5
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1279 6
7. Creighton 24-7 1154 7
8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 8
9. Michigan St. 22-9 1023 9
10. Villanova 24-7 1011 11
11. Duke 25-6 990 10
12. Maryland 24-7 924 12
13. Oregon 24-7 892 13
14. Louisville 24-7 768 15
15. Seton Hall 21-9 727 16
16. Virginia 23-7 586 17
17. Wisconsin 21-10 539 18
18. BYU 24-8 537 14
19. Ohio St. 21-10 459 19
20. Auburn 25-6 453 20
21. Illinois 21-10 263 21
22. Houston 23-8 179 22
23. Butler 22-9 165 24
24. West Virginia 21-10 159 22
25. Iowa 20-11 109 25
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.
