Coronavirus: Beshear says 2 new patients diagnosed in Jefferson County, including 8-month-old

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday confirmed three new coronavirus cases in the state, including two in Jefferson County, one of whom is only 8 months old.
“That kid is in good condition and being treated at home,” Beshear said. “This kiddo is OK.”
Beshear said the other Jefferson County case is a woman, but her age was not available. The third new patient diagnosed Wednesday is an 88-year-old woman in Bourbon County.
“We always ought to expect new cases,” Beshear said, repeating a familiar refrain from each of his daily news briefings the last several days.
Beshear said there are 29 coronavirus cases in the state, and one additional patient who has a Kentucky address but is currently in New York.
In addition to reminding Kentuckians to wash their hands and practice social distancing, Beshear urged calm across the Commonwealth.
“Fear can do more harm to all of us than this coronavirus,” he said. “We have had difficult times in this state before, and we have risen to the occasion every time.”
