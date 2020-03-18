COVID-19 case reported in Jennings County, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – The Indiana State Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, on Wednesday, March 18.
This brings the total number of cases to 39 for the state of Indiana diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and private laboratories.
Cases have been reported in the following counties: Clark (1), Fayette (1), Hamilton (1), Hendricks (1), Jennings (1), Lake (1), Madison (1), and Marion (2).
