Crews battle multi-structure fire in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue were on scene Tuesday night battling a multiple structure fire in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Metrosafe confirmed that calls came in around 7:29 p.m. for a residential structure fire on the 600 block of East Oak Street.
According to Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper, crews arrived within three minutes to the two-story vacant structure fully engulfed in flames. The buildings on the opposite sides of the fire were also significantly damaged.
One occupant that was physically challenged was rescued from the neighboring residence. There were no injuries.
Six fire engines, three fire trucks and more than 40 firefighters were able to control the fire in around 30 minutes.
The two families within the neighboring homes were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross to help find shelter.
The structure will be watched overnight and the remaining structure and debris will be removed Wednesday morning.
Arson unit is currently investigating the fire.
