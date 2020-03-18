Customers line up for haircuts as Kentucky stylists are forced to shut down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s order for all Kentucky salons and barber shops to close Wednesday had many people rushing to get in line to get a haircut or color.
Men, women and kids from Jeffersontown to Prospect, Westport Road to Brownsboro Road, dealt with the latest cuts caused by the coronavirus.
“There were 10 people out here waiting before 10 o’clock for it to open,” said Jacob Freibert, a customer at Big League Haircuts in Jeffersontown. “I came to get my hair cut because my hair has been kind of crazy in the past few days.”
Customers like Sandra Morrell at Omagi Salon were thankful they could get in before the closure. She said her cut was supposed to be later in the week.
“I was very happy because I needed a haircut really bad," she said, adding that she had a full staff in to deal with the large crowd of people trying to get in last minute.
Jody Hamilton, a spokeswoman for the Louisville company, said the business got a lot of calls Wednesday.
“They said, 'Well, what am I going to do about my hair and my hair color?”
Customer Diane Johns said, "My husband does not know the color of my real hair. It really does make a person feel good.”
Johns said she’s concerned about her hair and her family’s hair, as many people are, but is also really worried for the 32 staff members who hopefully can file for unemployment benefits.
“These are my friends,” she said. “I come here every four weeks, and they are so wonderful here, but I can’t imagine not coming into work, not being able to do what they do.”
Added Hamilton: “We are a small, locally-owned business. We’re not a franchise, we’re not a corporation, we are just a one-owner business. It’s really tough because you want to take care of all of your employees because they have children. They have mortgages.”
Omagi said she is still scheduling customers a month out hoping by then, their doors will be back open.
