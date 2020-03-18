Delivery driver offers to pick up prescriptions

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The owner of a Southern Indiana delivery service is offering to pickup prescriptions for seniors for free so they don’t have to leave the house.
Shawn Pry operates Pry’ze Speedy Delivery in Henryville. The company typically delivers tires from warehouses to local businesses. With business nearly coming to a standstill, Pry plans to use his small fleet of drivers in another way.
“I just wanted to help,” Shawn Pry told WAVE 3 News. “I’m slow right now and I see what’s going on in the world and I see it affects the elderly most and I want to do what I can.”
The service is being offered in New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville.
Drivers can pick up over the counter medication or prescriptions that are not narcotic.
