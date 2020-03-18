Food banks feeling impact of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Food banks are already feeling the pinch because of the coronavirus outbreak.
They expect to be serving more people in the community as people worry about making ends meet.
Dare to Care is a hub for collecting and distributing food in the community. It partners with more than 250 agencies like food pantries in the 13-county area.
On Wednesday, trucks packed the parking lot at its distribution facility off Fern Valley Road, picking up food to stock the shelves at local pantries.
Inside the Dare to Care’s distribution facility, it may look like there is a lot of food inside, but it won’t last long. There are about 1 million pounds of food in the distribution facility right now, but approximately 24 million pounds of food is donated in a normal year.
“Our food sources rely on food systems infrastructure and that right now is strained," Dare to Care spokesman Stan Siegwald said. “Anyone who has been in a grocery store and has seen empty shelves knows that there is bit of a situation going on. We are seeing a tightening of the flow of donations.”
Dare to Care wants to caution people who are unnecessarily going to the grocery store and loading up on food. Siegwald said it has an impact on those in need.
Dare to Care also said its ability to buy food has been strained. Not knowing how long the coronavirus outbreak will last, the food bank said it realizes there will be an increase in need.
“What we anticipate is when the situation is done and the rest of the world is getting back to normal, we will have more than the typical number of people in stress,” Siegwald said. “People that lost their jobs, people who saw a cut in their hours, people who are going back to work but are accumulating bills.”
So the person who has never had to rely on a food pantry may now have to. They still need the community to step up financially if they can, and by volunteering.
Dare to Care said out of the more than 250 non-profits it partners with, so far only 10 have closed. A majority are operating because of the demand.
