Ford halts production at all plants, including 2 Louisville facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford is closing factories nationwide in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
That includes the Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant.
Both factories will shut down after evening shifts Thursday, and won’t resume production until March 30, at the earliest.
The United Auto Workers union had been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.
Employees likely will get supplemental pay on top of state unemployment.
The two checks combined reportedly will be about equal to what workers normally make.
GE announced Tuesday that it, too, would limit production.
