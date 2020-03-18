FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening

ALERT DAYS:
- Wednesday afternoon/evening (3/18)
- Thursday night (3/19)
WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Damaging winds & isolated tornado threat with storms
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Storms bring heavy rain, damaging wind, isolated tornado threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong to severe storms are possible mainly south of Louisville this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat can’t be ruled out as these storms move through Central and Southern Kentucky. Highs will be in the 60s.
The strong to severe storm threat will diminish during the evening with the rain moving out overnight; this will leave us with a brief stretch of drier weather early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Additional thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as another cold front races through. Highs will surge into the 70s in the afternoon. Spring Begins at 11:49 PM!
Thunderstorms continue tomorrow night. Some may be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado threat. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the 60s.
