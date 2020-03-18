Former UofL football star, Jamon Brown, organizes Coronavirus relief fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Fern Creek High School and University of Louisville football star, Jamon Brown, is working to help those affected by the coronavirus.
Brown, who currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons, is working with his foundation, the J. Brown Foundation, to provide financial support for those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky, Georgia, and other parts of the country.
The fund’s purpose is to provide financial assistance to those that are uninsured, underinsured, or economically disadvantaged in our communities, according to the GoFundMe page. Those in need of additional medical care after the initial free testing will receive the donations.
"Unfortunately, there’s an extremely high percentage of individuals that are not seeking medical attention, simply because they do not have the necessary insurance," the GoFundMe page explained. "Furthermore, we have already seen many instances, where those that have had a hospital stay after the initial free testing, were then sent a bill that was difficult for them to pay."
Brown and his foundation want to start their work in Jefferson County, since it is home, and eventually work to help more of Kentucky and the country.
The J. Brown Foundation will match the first $5,000 donated. Contribute to the fund here.
Learn more about the foundation and their work at jbrownfoundation.com and @JBF6868 on Twitter.
