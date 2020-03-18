Frazier History Museum goes virtual during coronavirus shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier Museum in Downtown Louisville is closed, but they’re offering a *free* virtual experience for families home from work and school.
The museum will upload a video each day that’s either an interactive history lesson or activity. For instance, today’s video is about 1920′s Fashion and Makeup.
There’s also a detailed look each day at one of the objects or artifacts, like a dress designed by madame Glover of Louisville in the late 1890′s.
New content will be uploaded each day on the Frazier Museum’s website. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.