Gas stations staying open amid COVID-19 concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As gas stations remain one of the businesses open in Kentucky, customers are turning to them for their groceries and also some other hard to find items, like toilet paper, paper towels and bottled water.
"We have had people come in here spending like 70 something dollars on groceries,” said Renada Frampton at Bader's Food Mart on First and Jefferson, “and you know milk is expensive in gas stations.”
Frampton said she wasn’t been nearly as busy as usual Wednesday, but people are still on the hunt for certain items. She recalled one person in particular.
“He bought like seven miniature bottles of hand sanitizer and then wanted to come back in and buy more and I was like, no only three, buddy, because everybody else need some too,” Frampton explained, “so it’s just that’s what everybody’s asking for; hand sanitizer, toilet paper."
As for the pumps, they're a little less busy too, but those that are still driving to work say they need it.
Antonio Carr gathers and charges rentable e-scooters from around Louisville.
“If it wasn't for gas stations I'd be on the scooter myself running back-and-forth to the house,” said Carr.
Bader’s has also added hand sanitizer stations at the checkout counter. There are other measures that have already been in place like disposable gloves to use at the pumps to stop the spread of germs and viruses.
