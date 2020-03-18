Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Philip Rivers has found a new home in Indianapolis. The longtime Chargers star has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Colts, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday. Rivers spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the Chargers. The move comes less than seven months after Andrew Luck's sudden retirement and less than three months after Indy finished a 7-9 season with Jacoby Brissett behind center.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has vowed to reschedule the seven Cup Series events already postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Figuring out how to cram the events and the All-Star race into the crowded 36-race schedule is potentially difficult. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the series has no specifics on how it is moving forward. He says he wants the postponed races rescheduled before the playoffs begin in September. Phelps also isn't sure how NASCAR can prevent huge financial losses to teams during the layoff.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana will make Scott Dolson the school's new athletic director. He replaces Fred Glass, who announced in December he would retire at the end of the school year. School President Michael McRobbie says he picked Dolson in part because of his experience in the department. Dolson had been the department's deputy director and chief operating officer since 2009. The move must still be approved by Indiana's board of trustees in April.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Diving has hired Lee Michaud as its president. He was an All-American diver at Michigan and spent five years on the U.S national team, winning multiple titles. Michaud spent the last eight years working for a Texas-based company involved in flatbed and specialized transportation. Dave Gascon, chairman of USA Diving's board of directors, says Michaud offers proven leadership, analytical skills and a deep understanding of the sport. Jack Perkins has been the acting president.