Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers educational programs through Facebook Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is doing its part to help educate students while they are out of school due to COVID-19.
Starting on Wednesday, March 18, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources' conservation educators will host special Facebook Live sessions at 1 PM (Eastern) on weekdays. The sessions will be streamed on Salato Wildlife Education Center’s Facebook page (@SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter) and last for about 30 minutes.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife runs the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort to promote an appreciation for Kentucky’s native wildlife species and their conservation, as well as the importance of fishing, hunting, boating, and related recreation opportunities.
“Team Kentucky is excited to offer our children and families an educational experience that allows children to learn about our state’s wildlife species from their homes,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I encourage families across the Commonwealth to take advantage of this virtual opportunity to help keep our children engaged in learning as we all come together to combat the coronavirus.”
The Salato Center remains open Tuesday through Saturday for outdoor exhibits with no admission fee. Indoor exhibits are currently closed to the public.
