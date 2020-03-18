Louisville grocers stock shelves as supply chains remain intact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grocery store workers across WAVE Country have been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked.
Those at Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Market in St. Matthews said they haven't had any major issues with their supply chain.
Proof of that could be seen wheeled in Wednesday afternoon as a big shipment of groceries eventually made its way to the shelves.
“It’s been a busy week or so for us definitely,” said Raegan Stremel, the marketing and events manager at Rainbow Blossom. “The shelves have been emptied in a panic a little bit, but we’re still restocking. We’ve got plenty of food on the shelves.”
Workers said, so far, people have kept their cool and tried to social distance with each other in the store, but there are still a few shelves that are harder to stock.
“There’s definitely some things that are a little harder to find, but those will come back in time,” Stremel said. “There will be toilet paper.”
At Kroger, item limits are still in effect, too, as the company said Wednesday its supply chain is replenishing goods.
For some businesses, like those at the smaller Superior Market and Deli on West Broadway, when it comes to things like toilet paper, shelves are still empty.
Operators said that's because they're also subject to item purchasing limits that the grocery and bulk stores they source from have put in place.
Kroger is still operating under modified hours to stock shelves and keep stores clean.
Wednesday, Target executives said the retail giant will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns.
Those at Rainbow Blossom are doing the same thing at all five of their stores for the first hour of every shopping day.
“Everyone in our community needs help,” Stremel said. “If we can help certain groups that are a little more exposed, then we certainly want to.”
Rainbow Blossom leaders have put some limits on purchases for things like meat and eggs to make sure people don’t hoard them.
