Louisville salon owners shaken by mandatory closure order in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced that non-essential Kentucky businesses where groups of people gather in larger crowds, like gyms, salons, spas, concert venues and theaters, must shut down by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
Beshear made the announcement in a Tuesday press briefing where it was also revealed two more people in the commonwealth are confirmed to have the coronavirus.
The governor added that he and Kentucky health officials do not expect the outbreak to impact the entire state. However, business owners and workers not infected by the virus are still feeling the effects of the outbreak in their own ways.
“My initial reaction isn’t surprise necessarily, but I do think it was rolled out irresponsibly,” J Michael’s Spa & Salon owner, Jill Higginbotham, told WAVE 3 News.
Higginbotham said she wants more direction on how long the mandatory order of business closures could last. She also wants options for small business relief like a payroll tax holiday.
“Although there is a lot of talk about bailing out Wall Street and employees, they’re not focusing on the businesses of main street like our salon,” she said.
Higginbotham said customers are welcome to stop by because she’s ultimately staying open, but only for retail services.
Those at the Nail Box in St. Matthews decided they’d be shutting down temporarily earlier this week before the governor ordered salons to close shop.
“We haven’t been closed for anything other than holidays over the past almost 11 years now," Karen Nguyen, a manager at Nail Box, said. "So, having to shut down our business for about a week and half or two weeks, however long it takes, is pretty shocking.”
A sign on the front door of Nail Box, which was posted Monday, lists the business' reopening date as March 30.
Nguyen said she’s hopeful, but unsure if that’s when the family business will be able to open again.
“This business is the foundation of our family,” she said.
Tuesday night, last minute walk-in customers visited the salon for nail removals. Nguyen said the health of her customers is what’s on her mind these days, because they are family too.
“Clients here, they’re family," she said. "I know that COVID-19 impacts a lot of the older community. We have a lot of that too. So, hopefully, we’ll see everybody back.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.