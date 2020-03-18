Metro Parks are open and ready for your family to enjoy during the coronavirus shutdown

The coronavirus shutdown has a lot of us stuck inside these days, but all 120 Metro Parks are still open. So get out side and get some fresh air. \ (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Liz Adelberg | March 18, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 2:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All 120 Metro Parks are still open, providing plenty of space for families to get some fresh air.

All ten city-owned golf courses are open- but with new protocols. Clubhouses will be serving takeout only- they’ll even go so far as to remove all tables and chairs. Golf carts are limited to a single rider per cart- and will be thoroughly cleaned after each use.

Jefferson Memorial Forest is open, but the Welcome Center is closed.

The Mary T Meagher Aquatic Center is closed indefinitely.

All fourteen city community centers are closed through at least April 5th. They are:

