Metro Parks are open and ready for your family to enjoy during the coronavirus shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All 120 Metro Parks are still open, providing plenty of space for families to get some fresh air.
All ten city-owned golf courses are open- but with new protocols. Clubhouses will be serving takeout only- they’ll even go so far as to remove all tables and chairs. Golf carts are limited to a single rider per cart- and will be thoroughly cleaned after each use.
Jefferson Memorial Forest is open, but the Welcome Center is closed.
The Mary T Meagher Aquatic Center is closed indefinitely.
All fourteen city community centers are closed through at least April 5th. They are:
