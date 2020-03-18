Millions raised for Louisville residents, organizations in need amid outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville families and community organizations will be able to apply for financial assistance through a newly announced initiative called the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the fund’s creation Wednesday, saying that in just a matter of days, more than $3.6 million was raised.
The fund would help qualifying individuals with $1,000 for things like rent, childcare costs, transportation, and medicines, among many other things.
Funds also would be available for community-based organizations.
“We know that the necessary response to stem the spread of COVID-19 is creating hardships for so many in our community, especially some of our most vulnerable,” Fischer said. “This fund is meant to ease that burden somewhat.”
“One of the largest donations has come from the family of Christy Brown, the local philanthropist, who is recovering at her home from COVID-19. Brown and her children contributed $1.5 million,” a press release stated.
Brown tested positive for the coronavirus. She was in attendance at the Speed Art Museum gala which led to the testing of Fischer and other city leaders. Fischer announced Wednesday that his wife, who was also in attendance, tested positive.
“I may be alone in my home, as so many of us are, but I am also so inspired by our awakening of how interconnected we truly are,” Brown said. “While we are going to get past this virus if we all do our part, let's never again forget that our health in all its forms – physical, economic, spiritual, and more – is something we share in common.”
Funds will be managed by the Community Foundation of Louisville, with distribution to households managed by Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Resilience & Community Services. Funding to community groups will be directed by the Community Foundation of Louisville, in coordination with Metro United Way and fund partners, a press release said.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.